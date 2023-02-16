*For info on an unrelated Nissan recall, watch above.

EAST WINDSOR, N.J. (WXIN) — Toys meant to be children’s first toy figurines are being recalled over a risk of choking.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves “My First” Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Buzz Lightyear, and Stitch Figurines. The figurines, which measure about 4.25 to 5.25 inches high, are made of soft vinyl, and some have a bead rattle.

The recall was initiated after Kids Preferred received 10 reports of the arms or legs on the figurines detaching. While no injuries have been reported, the recalled items pose a small part choking hazard to children.

The toys were sold at BuyBuy Baby and other toy and gift shops and bookstores nationwide and online at amazon.com from May 2022 through December 2022.

Recalled Mickey Mouse Figurine (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Minnie Mouse Figurine (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Minnie Mouse Figurine (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Buzz Lightyear Disney Figurine (Photo//CPSC)

Recalled Stitch Figurine (Photo//CPSC)

Anyone with the recalled toys should take them away from children and contact Kids Preferred for instructions on how to receive a full refund. Consumers who register for the recall will get a pre-paid shipping label to return the product to the Firm for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Kids Preferred toll-free at 888-968-9268 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email them at recall@kidspreferred.com.