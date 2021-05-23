Disney resorts offering summer deals for teachers, first responders

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – OCTOBER 8: In this handout photo provided by Walt Disney World Resort, Magic Kingdom Park (pictured) is seen on October 8, 2014. Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will begin to reopen on July 11, 2020, followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15, 2020. (Photo by Matt Stroshane/Walt Disney World Resort via Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Ohio (WJW) — Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels want to let teachers and first responders know they are appreciated so they are offering summer deals on room stays.

The special rates are available for booking between May 1 and July 10, 2021 for stays May 1-July 14, 2021, based on availability.

The discounts include hotel rates starting from:

B Resort and Spa – $79/night

Double Tree Suites by Hilton – $100/night

Hilton Buena Vista Palace – $160/night

Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista – $126/night

Holiday Inn – $84/night

Wyndham Garden – $84/night

Disney Springs says when you book your stay at any of their resort area hotels you can have access to additional benefits like a bus shuttle to all Disney World theme parks, a savings booklet and advance tee times and discounts to all Disney World golf courses.

The teacher appreciation discount rates apply to preschool, daycare and kindergarten on up to college teachers and support staff in the U.S.

The first responders’ rates apply to U.S. police officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, 911 dispatchers, doctors, and nurses.

For more information or to book your stay click here.