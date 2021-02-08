Disney opening ‘limited-time ticketed experience’ in March to celebrate 20th anniversary of California Adventure Park

383349 03: Disney”s new California Adventure Park will offer the “California Screamin” roller coaster (with a 360-degree loop inside the Mickey Mouse silhouette) and the giant “Sun Wheel” as attractions. The park is set to open in February 2001 in California. (Photo by Newsmakers)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (WJW) — Disney’s California Adventure Park is reopening for a “limited-time ticketed experience” to celebrate the park’s 20th anniversary.

According to Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock, the ticketed experience will debut in mid-March, however, no official date has been released. The park has been closed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Today we celebrate 20 years of magic at Disney California Adventure park. Let’s explore some of our favorite spots throughout the park, showing how “adventure is out there.” https://t.co/lEdhd7iALq pic.twitter.com/OGBW9tFiuR — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) February 8, 2021

The event will focus on California Adventure Park’s “world-famous food and beverage offerings from around the resort, the latest merchandise and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences.”

It will be held a limited capacity, with COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

“Guests once again will get to step into a magical Disney environment — an environment that will provide memorable and fun experiences our Guests are craving,” Potrock said in a letter to Disneyland employees.

Beginning today at 11am PT, Guests can book dining reservations for Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining on https://t.co/I7kQ79jxqL or the Disneyland app for visits on Feb. 5th and beyond! Advance reservations are highly recommended. For details, visit https://t.co/u6BoSE5y4J pic.twitter.com/jBfu6buBe4 — Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) February 3, 2021

Potrock says this magical event will be available to guests multiple days each week.

He encourages attendees to explore their favorite spots within and park and wants to show them how, regardless of the pandemic, “adventure is out there.”

Disneyland is expected to release an official announcement about the event soon.