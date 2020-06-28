Disney releases wedding dress collection inspired by some of your favorite princesses

CLEVELAND (WJW) — If you grew up loving Disney princesses, now’s your chance to look just like one on your wedding day!

According to PopSugar.com, Disney partnered with Allure Bridals to create the “Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection” which features 16 styles paying tribute to all your favorite princesses. Some of them include Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahantas, Tiana, and Snow White.

The dresses vary in price, ranging from $1,200 to $10,000. They are available in sizes 0 to 30, with a few designs exclusive to Kleinfeld.

PopSugar reports that the Cinderalla dress is the “gem of the collection” with over 4,600 crystals and more than 44,000 beads to give it a “magical spark in honor of the film’s 70th anniversary.”

