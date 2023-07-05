(WJW) – Disney classics are returning to the theater.

Cinemark is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with 8 classic films for a limited time only.

Dates run from July 7 through October and each movie runs for two weeks.

Here’s the schedule.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

July 7 – July 20

Toy Story (1995)

July 21 – August 3

Frozen (2013)

August 4 – August 17

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

August 18 – August 31

The Incredibles (2004)

September 1 – September 14

Coco (2017)

September 15 – September 28

The Lion King (1994)

September 29 – October 12

Moana (2016)

October 13 – October 26

Tickets are on sale for all 8 movies now. Get tickets and see where the movies are playing here.