(WJW) – Disney classics are returning to the theater.
Cinemark is celebrating Disney’s 100th anniversary with 8 classic films for a limited time only.
Dates run from July 7 through October and each movie runs for two weeks.
Here’s the schedule.
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)
July 7 – July 20
Toy Story (1995)
July 21 – August 3
Frozen (2013)
August 4 – August 17
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
August 18 – August 31
The Incredibles (2004)
September 1 – September 14
Coco (2017)
September 15 – September 28
The Lion King (1994)
September 29 – October 12
Moana (2016)
October 13 – October 26
Tickets are on sale for all 8 movies now. Get tickets and see where the movies are playing here.