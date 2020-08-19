Dishwashing detergent responsible for killing fish along Tuscarawas River

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A material in dishwashing detergent is responsible for killing fish along the Tuscawaras River and its tributaries in northern Stark County and southern Summit County, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Wednesday.

ODNR said the material was dumped onto the ground near a storm drain and recent rain pushed it to the creek, killing fish and creating foam.

Six pumps were used to aerate near Twin Lakes Drive and Sweitzer Road in Green. About 8 miles of river and tributaries were impacted, as well as areas around Hartville, ODNR said.

The incident remains under investigation. ODNR is working to count and identify the fish.

