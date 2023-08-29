(WJW) – The Chick-fil-A chicken salad sandwich that was discontinued can now be made at home!
The restaurant released the recipe so you can make the Chick-fil-A chicken salad sandwich on your own.
According to Chick-fil-A, here’s what you will need:
- 4 Chick-fil-A Chicken Breasts, original or grilled, cooled & cut into 1″ cubes
- 2.5 oz. celery, about 1.5 full stalks, washed, trimmed & cut into 1″ pieces
- 1/3 cup of sweet pickle relish
- 1/2 cup of mayonnaise
- 2 hard-boiled eggs, cooled & peeled)
And here’s how to put it all together:
- Mix Chick-fil-A chicken breasts with celery, sweet pickle relish and mayonnaise in a food processor
- Add hard-boiled eggs, one at a time
- Chop it to the desired consistency
- Lastly, put it on your favorite kind of bread or eat it straight from the bowl
For more details, click here.