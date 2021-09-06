Discolored water problem should be fixed, Cleveland Water says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Water reports that a problem with discolored water in the city’s east side communities should be fixed soon.

According to a press release, water leaving the Nottingham Treatment Plant is running clear.

They say aggressive flushing of water mains should get water to run clear at homes in the areas that were affected, including Beachwood, Cleveland Heights, Euclid, Gates Mills, Highland Heights, Hunting Valley, Lyndhurst, Mayfield Heights, Mayfield Village, Pepper Pike, Richmond Heights, and South Euclid.

The problem was first reported on Thursday.

Cleveland Water says if you’re still seeing discolored water, do these three things:

Clean the faucet aerator screens. They’ll need to be removed from all faucets.

Flush out your home’s cold water lines with the aerators off. Start at the faucet closest to where the water service line enters your home. Turn on the cold water as high as it goes and let it run for 3 minutes.

When the water is clear at the first faucet, turn on the cold water at all faucets in your home at the same time, including bathtubs and showers, starting in lowest floor of your home and working upward. Let the cold water run for 3 to 5 minutes and flush each toilet before turning the cold water off in the order you turned faucets on. After the cold water runs clear at each tap, discolored hot water can be flushed by running the hot water at each tap, or by draining the hot water tank from its bottom.

Cleveland water says the discolored water was caused by a major hypoxia event that began Thursday when wind pushed water with very low levels of oxygen, and extremely high levels and highly variable levels of manganese over the Nottingham Plant’s intake.

According to a press release, adjustments made in the treatment process at the Nottingham plant removed most of the manganese, but small amounts of manganese below the Ohio EPA health advisory level left the plant with discoloration.

Data from the Nottingham buoy shows the hypoxic lake water, sometimes called “deadzone water” moved away from the intake Sunday.

The hypoxic water also caused a strong gas-like smell in some lakeshore communities.

If you have questions or continue having discolored water after flushing, please call the 24-hour line at 216-664-3060.