CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you see a lot of police activity at Burke Lakefront Airport, don’t be alarmed.

First-responders are holding a disaster drill on Tuesday, August 2.

The goal is to test the airport’s emergency plan.

During training in the past, there have been people laying on the runway, passengers screaming for help, and flames.

Local fire crews, medics, and airport crews practice the disaster drill every three years.

Tuesday’s drill will be held from 9:30 a.m. -11 a.m.

The Westlake Police Department is holding a similar drill. Police say they will be practicing mass casualty/ active shooter training at the former Parkside Intermediate School from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Again, if people see police, hear shouting or even hear simulated gun fire, they should not be concerned.