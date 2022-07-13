(WJW) – If you are a fan of the movie “Dirty Dancing,” then you may want to mark your calendar.

For two-days only, the classic movie will return to the big screen.

In honor of the films 35th anniversary, the movie will appear in theaters on August 14th and August 17th, 2022.

The special showings are hosted by Fathom Events and include several Northeast Ohio locations.

Dirty Dancing first premiered in 1987 staring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey. Since then the film has become a cultural icon that has been shared by generations.

For more on the limited showings and to get tickets click, here.