AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police say a dirt bike crash killed a 27-year-old man Saturday night.

Officers responded to the dirt bike crash around 9:30 p.m. on West Exchange Street and Bishop Street, according to a press release from the Akron Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the operator of the dirt bike unresponsive on the ground, the release said.

Police said the man was critically injured and pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time.

Officers said the operator of the dirt bike was traveling westbound on West Exchange Street when he lost control, and struck a curb and a metal pole, causing him to be ejected.

This crash remains under investigation.

Police said It’s unknown at this time if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The operator was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident, according to police.