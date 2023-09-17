(WJW) — DIRECTV and Nexstar Media Group, Inc., announced Sunday that TV stations, including Fox 8 News, along with cable news network, NewsNation, will temporarily return to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM and U-verse.

The following is a joint statement released regarding the announcement:

“In recognition and appreciation of the continued patience of DIRECTV customers and Nexstar viewers, the companies have agreed to temporarily return the signals of the Nexstar-owned television stations and national cable news network NewsNation to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse while we both work to complete the terms of an agreement.”

The restoration has already taken place, and viewers are now able to watch Fox 8 programming.

Nexstar Media Group owns America’s largest local broadcasting group, with 200 owned or partner stations, including Fox 8 News.