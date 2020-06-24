Dinosaurs Around the World Exhibition coming to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo next month

*Watch the video above to learn more about the zoo reopening.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors Exhibition is coming to the newly reopened Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on July 1.

“During all Zoo visits, guests will have an opportunity to embark on a prehistoric adventure and experience nearly two dozen dinosaurs as they come to life along Waterfowl Lake, including the mighty T. Rex, standing nearly two stories high and the gigantic Spinosaurus that stretches more than 40 feet,” the zoo said.

Courtesy of Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

The exhibit will be on display through Labor Day. General zoo admission is required.

Tickets for the add-on experience are $2 for members and $3 for non-members.

Daily reservations for general admission are now available at FutureForWildlife.org/reopen.