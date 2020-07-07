Diners dodge massive falling tree at Portage Lakes

Editor’s Note: The video above is a previous story on Pick’s at Portage Lakes.
PORTAGE LAKES, Ohio (WJW) – A large tree fell onto tables in the outside dining area of Pick’s at Portage Lakes Monday.
Four people were able to run as the tree fell.
The table they had been sitting at was crushed.
Coventry Firefighters Local 2286 report there were only minor injuries.
