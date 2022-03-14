Dimora to be resentenced after judge vacates two convictions

(Jimmy Dimora mug shot taken 8/21/2013; Cuyahoga County Jail)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A US District Court judge has moved to vacate two counts against former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora.

On March 9, 2012, following a 37-day jury trial, Dimora, then 56, was convicted of 32 counts of numerous federal crimes, including extortion, bribery, money and property mail and wire fraud and honest services mail and wire fraud, racketeering, obstruction, falsifying documents, and tax evasion, as well as conspiracy to commit many of these crimes.

Dimora later moved to vacate his convictions, maintaining that the conduct for which he was convicted no longer qualified as “officials acts” under the law.

Judge Sara Lioi vacated Dimora’s convictions on extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion, also known as Hobbs Act extortion, which are counts 12–13.

Read the 47-page court document here:

141111976551-1Download

The US Attorney’s Office has declined to comment to FOX 8.

Philip S. Kushner, Dimora’s attorney, is also not making any comments but plans to file a statement with Judge Lioi on April 29, stating their position.

Dimora is currently serving his 28-year sentence at Devens Federal Medical Center in Massachusetts with a release date set for Feb. 11, 2036.

A resentencing hearing is rescheduled for June 8 at 10 a.m.

