**Related Video Above: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter marked their 77th wedding anniversary in July.**

(WJW) — The grandson of former president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn is offering an update on their health.

“My grandparents have always been the entertainers,” Josh Carter told People Magazine, months after Jimmy was put on hospice and Rosalynn’s dementia diagnosis was announced. “But now we’re kind of the ones having to entertain. It’s different, it’s just a different era.”

Jimmy is 98 years old and Rosalynn is 96 years old and they’ve been together most of their lives. Now they’re living out their final days at their Plains, Georgia, home still with one another, even still holding hands, Josh said. The former president reportedly is taking it sharp as a tack, although tired, as his wife’s memory is deteriorating.

FILE – In this Feb. 8, 2017, photo, former President Jimmy Carter, right, and his wife Rosalynn arrive for a ribbon cutting ceremony for a solar panel project on farmland he owns in their hometown of Plains, Ga. Jimmy and Rosalynn are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

FILE – In this July 15, 1976, file photo Jimmy Carter and wife Rosalynn wave at the National Convention in Madison Square Garden in New York. Jimmy and Rosalynn are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo, File)

FILE – Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter pose for a photo during their wedding July 7, 1946, in Plains, Georgia. Jimmy and Rosalynn are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary, Friday, July 7, 2023. (The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum, Carter Family Collection via AP, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 13, 1978, file photo, President Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn lead their guests in dancing at the annual Congressional Christmas Ball at the White House in Washington. Jimmy and Rosalynn are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Ira Schwarz, File)

FILE – In this Sept. 15, 1966, file photo, then Georgia State Sen. Jimmy Carter hugs his wife, Rosalynn, at his Atlanta campaign headquarters. Jimmy and Rosalynn are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/File)

FILE – Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga. Jimmy and Rosalynn are celebrating their 77th wedding anniversary, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File)

“Odds are I’m gonna lose my grandfather before my grandmother,” Josh told People. “He’s in hospice care and she’s not, and it’s just math.”

In a statement released in May regarding Rosalynn’s diagnosis, the family pointed out the former first lady had long been an advocate for mental health and that they hoped that coming forward with her illness would lessen the stigma surrounding it.

“We hope sharing our family’s news will increase important conversations at kitchen tables and in doctor’s offices around the country,” the family said.