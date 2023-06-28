SANTA CLARA, California (WJW) – A car crash that killed a mother and daughter in Santa Clara, California, is under investigation.

Police say a Tesla Model Y collided with a tree on the afternoon of June 14. The crash killed a 44-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter, both of Los Gatos.

According to a GoFundMe account, Beidi and Elyse were the wife and daughter of Christopher Chambers, who wrote a heart-wrenching note about them.

“It was a day, I thought, like any other,” he wrote.

Chambers says Beidi and Elyse were headed to an eye appointment.

“I didn’t even say goodbye.”

Chambers received a call from the doctor that the two didn’t arrive.

“Minds racing, Ethan and I drove to the doctor’s office in an attempt to retrace their path. En route, we saw dark smoke billowing into the sky ahead of us. We ran towards it through the throng of emergency responders, only to find a burning, twisted white Tesla Model Y,” he recounted.

“Just like ours.”

He says he gave police the VIN number and confirmed the horrible news.

“I was left with unbearable questions — were my girls conscious, in the end? Did they suffer?” he wrote.

“Overwhelmed, I fell to my knees.”

Chambers sat down with FOX 8 sister station, KRON.

“Whatever comes out of all this about how they ended up where they did, it shouldn’t have exploded, caught fire, whatever you want call it, so quickly that they couldn’t get out,” he told them.

“Their sudden absence has left a deep scar on our family — a grieving husband and father, a bewildered son, and Beidi’s mother, mourning the loss of her only daughter — not to mention all the extended family and friends whose lives were touched by their lives and love,” he wrote in the GoFundMe.

The fundraiser, he says, is for his girls.

“With your support I know we can find a beautiful place to lay Beidi and Elyse to rest, side by side, for all time. Somewhere, one day, I hope to join them,” he wrote.