Diddy hosting dance-a-thon live on his Instagram to help raise money for health care workers

LOS ANGELES, Ca. (WJW) — Rapper Sean Combs, AKA Diddy, is hosting a dance-a-thon Easter Sunday with some of the biggest names in Hollywood.

He started live streaming the event on his Instagram at 3 p.m. and will continue well into the evening. All money raised will benefit health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of the celebrities taking part include LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Justin Bieber and many, many more.

For those interested in making a donation, visit TeamLove.com.