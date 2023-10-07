CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tonight could be your lucky night. Tonight could be a game changer. The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing, sitting in fifth place for largest U.S. lottery jackpots at this time. Are you the next winner?

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of an estimated $1.4 billion, or $614 million in cash.

The weekend winning numbers were:

47, 54, 57, 60, 65 and Powerball 19. The Power Play is 3X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.