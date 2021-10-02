Did you win? Here’s a look at Saturday’s Powerball jackpot numbers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Powerball jackpot is still up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Tonight, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the jackpot of $635 million, with a cash option of $450 million. This is reportedly the largest Powerball jackpot in eight months.

The winning numbers are:

28, 38, 42, 47, 52 and Powerball 1. The Power Play is 2x.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all. Find out more about the jackpot right here.