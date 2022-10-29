CLEVELAND (WJW) — Luck be a lady tonight? No one has won the Powerball jackpot for three months now and it’s the second largest of all time.

Saturday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of $825 million, with a cash option of $410.2 million.

The weekend winning numbers were:

19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and Powerball 23. The Power Play is 3X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

Find out more about the jackpot right here. And if you’re looking for more information about the Mega Millions, head here.