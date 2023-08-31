(WJW) – Did you see it? Wednesday night Ohioans got a glimpse of a rare blue “supermoon.”

The occurrence was reported to be one of the “biggest and brightest moons” of the year, and it didn’t disappoint although there was some cloud cover.

FOX 8 Viewer Annette Dombrowski shared with us pictures she snapped in Willowick.

Credit: Annette Dombrowski

Credit: Annette Dombrowski

Credit: Annette Dombrowski

Credit: Annette Dombrowski

Here is the view of the moon from downtown Cleveland.

According to NASA, a “supermoon” occurs when the moon is near its closest point to Earth; and at the same time is full. Experts explain that because the full moon is a little bit closer to us than usual, it appears especially large and bright in the sky. A “blue moon” is when the full moon happens twice in a single month. It does not refer to the color of the moon.