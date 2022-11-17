CLEVELAND (WJW) — Did you hear it?

There were booms of thunder amid the flurry of snow that blanketed parts of Northeast Ohio by Thursday morning, heard by FOX 8 meteorologist Jenn Harcher and other FOX 8 viewers.

It’s called thundersnow and it’s fairly rare.

During lake-effect snow events, colder air moves over warmer air that’s rising from the lake, said FOX 8 meteorologist Dontaé Jones. And as that warmer air cools, it starts separating wet particles nearer the surface of the water and ice crystals in the air.

“With the separation of those, you can start to get the positive and negative charges that fire off electricity — hence, your thunderstorm,” he said.

Here’s thundersnow captured in 2018 by sky watchers in Toms River, New Jersey, provided by Hurricane Force via Storyful:

State transportation department cameras also caught the rare phenomena in 2019 near Piqua and Columbus. Watch video here.

What are the chances?

The National Weather Service on Wednesday predicted a chance of thundersnow for Northeast Ohio. But what about tonight?

“I wouldn’t rule it out,” said Jones — but the better chance to witness it was Wednesday night.

Winter weather advisories remain in effect for Lake and Geauga counties until 10 p.m. Ashtabula’s lake effect snow warning will also persist until 10 p.m.