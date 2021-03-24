Did you get your COVID shot? Companies offer rewards, incentives to those who get vaccinated

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Have you received the coronavirus vaccine? Several businesses are rewarding people who take initiative to get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is underway. All Ohioans, ages 16 and older, will be eligible to receive the vaccine on Monday. Plus, President Joe Biden has said that there should be enough doses to vaccinate all adult Americans by the end of May. He even encouraged states to make vaccines eligible to all by May 1.

As more Americans are getting vaccinated, companies are offering incentives to get the shot. The following is a list of goodies you can cash in on after getting fully vaccinated:

Cleveland Cinemas

Cleveland Cinemas is offering a free popcorn to those who can show a valid vaccination card.

The promotion runs between March 26 and April 30. It applies to any vaccinated patron of either the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights or Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls.

Vaccination cards must be for the person who is attending the movie screening.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is offering a free Original Glazed doughnut to those with a vaccine record card until Dec. 31. Customers can get their free doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day.”

The free treat is available at any Krispy Kreme shop nationwide, no purchase necessary.

We'd like to show sweet support to those who have received the COVID-19 Vaccine. Starting today, bring your Vaccine Card to a Krispy Kreme shop and get 1 FREE Original Glazed doughnut. No chance to get your Vaccine? This will run thru end of 2021. Info at https://t.co/gWnWhXOKKq pic.twitter.com/UqmDLne5E9 — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) March 22, 2021

Since many people are not yet eligible to get vaccinated, the long-term promotion gives people a chance to get in on the deal.

Market Garden Brewery

Market Garden Brewery is offering 10¢ beers to the first 2021 customers who bring their completed COVID-19 vaccine certificate to the restaurant.

Customers are encouraged to sign up online using their name and email to redeem a 10¢ beer.

NFL Draft

When the 2021 NFL Draft is held in Cleveland next month selected vaccinated fans can view the action in the exclusive area the NFL calls the “inner circle.”

Fans will be picked by of each of the 32 NFL clubs to serve as a team’s draft ambassador.

This is reportedly part of the club’s effort in promoting the importance of getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

This list will be updated as more vaccine incentives are released.