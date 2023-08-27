**Related Video Above: A 2.8 earthquake was confirmed in Lake County in January last year.**

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) — That shaking you may have felt Sunday night really was an earthquake, the U.S. Geological Survey confirmed.

Just before 11 p.m., the USGS says an earthquake hit about 2.5 miles southeast of Madison, Ohio in Lake County. It has been measured at a 4.0 magnitude.

So far no structural damage has been reported, but plenty of FOX 8 viewers from Ashtabula County, Lake County and beyond have let us know they felt the quake move through their homes.

The shakeup comes after Northeast Ohio was hit with wicked weather last week. And a small earthquake also hit Madison Township on Thursday.

The USGS describes a 4.0-4.9 magnitude on the Richter scale as a “light” earthquake.