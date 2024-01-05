[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of a 4.0-magnitude earthquake near Madison on Aug. 27, 2023, that was caught on traffic cameras.]

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – There’s been another earthquake in Northeast Ohio.

The United States Geological Survey reports a minor earthquake hit Madison early Friday morning while most people were sleeping.

The 2.6 magnitude earthquake had a depth of about 3.1 miles.

A small, 2.4-magnitude earthquake was reported near Madison late New Year’s Day.

That’s very close to the epicenter of another minor quake felt the morning of Dec. 1 near Hogback Ridge Park.

No damage or injuries were reported.