(WJW) — The polls are closed for the May Primary Election and school districts across Northeast Ohio are hoping residents voted in their favor.

A levy for Parma City Schools was back on the ballot for the straight fourth year. If passed, Issue 4 would fund consolidating the district’s two deteriorating high schools into a new learning institution.

It would cost $11.67 per month on a $100,000 property. The state would also contribute $71.9 million if the issue passes.

If the issue fails, school officials say the district faces roughly $100 million in renovations to the current schools.

School officials were out going door to door Monday night, asking Parma residents for their support.

At the same time, Mapleton Schools in Ashland is asking for new money for the first time in 32 years. If passed, funds raised from the .75 percent additional five-year income tax levy would go to the district’s current expenses.

Keep up with election results on all school issues below: