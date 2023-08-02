(WJW) – The Mega Millions jackpot just keeps getting larger and larger.

After no ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing, the jackpot has now rolled to an estimated $1.25 billion ($625.3 million cash) for the next drawing on Friday, August 4.

Lottery officials say if the jackpot is won at that level, it would be the fourth largest prize in Mega Millions history.

But, just because no one won the big jackpot, lottery players should still check their tickets.

“Overall, the total number of winning tickets at all prize levels continues to increase along with the jackpot, and the August 1 drawing produced a total of 4,904,910 winning tickets across all prize tiers,” said lottery officials in a press release.

Seven tickets matched the five white balls Tuesday night to win the game’s second-tier prize. One, sold in Texas, is worth $4 million because it included the optional Megaplier (available in most states with an extra $1 purchase), which was 4X for this drawing, explained lottery officials. The other second-tier prize-winning tickets were sold in California, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

And across the country, more than 100 tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the third-tier prize, said lottery officials. Twenty-eight of those tickets are worth $40,000 each because they also included the optional Megaplier. The other 107 win the standard $10,000 each.

Here are the #’s from Tuesday night’s drawing: White balls 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61, plus the gold Mega Ball 12.