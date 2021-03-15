Dictionary.com adds ‘doomscrolling,’ ‘finna’ and ‘supposably’ to new word list

**Related Video Above: New words added to Oxford Dictionary in 2020.**

(WJW) — Dictionary.com has added 600 new words and definitions to its site for 2021, many of which are coronavirus-related and others taken from common vernacular.

With the English language ever-evolving, dictionary.com, along with other dictionary companies, are constantly on the lookout for new and worthy words.

This year’s hot ones on the dictionary.com list include “supposably” (instead of “supposedly”) and “finna,” which means fixing to.

Other fresh entries included “hybrid learning” and also “second gentleman,” used for Doug Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband.

Dog entries were on fire, including “puggles” and “yorkiepoos.” Politics, race and social media were also touched on with words like “doomscrolling” and “Critical Race Theory.”

Find all of the new words added on Dictionary.com right here.