(WJW) – Have you heard of a Nepo baby? How about Blursday? Or maybe you just need a coffee nap?

These are just some of the more than 500 new words Dictionary.com has added to represent the always-evolving English language. Dictionary.com has also tweaked more than 2,000 definitions.

One of the biggest revisions is a dictionary-wide change to remove binary-gendered phrases like his or her and he or she, which the company said had appeared in hundreds of entries and definitions. According to a press release, the changes were made for two reasons: inclusivity and usage.

“On the inclusivity side, his or her does not include people who use other pronouns. In terms of usage, they is simply much more common as a generic pronoun than he or she, including in spoken and all but the most formal types of written English,” read the release.

Newly added words and revised definitions are broken up into eleven categories; such as pop culture and slang, modern problems, climate & extreme weather, and identity & relationships.

Here are some that stand out:

*Words and definitions provided by Dictionary.com

nepo baby : noun. a celebrity with a parent who is also famous, especially one whose industry connections are perceived as essential to their success.

Blursday : noun. Informal. a day not easily distinguished from other days, or the phenomenon of days running together.

shower orange : noun. an orange that is peeled and eaten under a steamy shower, the purported benefit being that the steam enhances the orange's citrusy fragrance and creates a soothing experience for the person who is showering.

information pollution : noun. the introduction of falsehood, irrelevance, bias, and sensationalism into a source of information, resulting in a dilution or outright suppression of essential facts.

sextortion : noun. criminal behavior in which a perpetrator illicitly obtains sexually compromising material, such as images, and then threatens to publish it or harm the victim in other ways unless further material or a sum of money is surrendered.

Big Pharma : noun. pharmaceutical companies considered collectively, especially with reference to their political and commercial influence.

decision fatigue : noun. Psychology. Psychiatry. mental and emotional exhaustion resulting from excessive or relentless decision-making, especially the cumulative effect of small decisions that one makes throughout each day.

sleep debt : noun. the difference between the amount of sleep a person needs and the actual amount of time spent sleeping, when the amount needed exceeds the time slept.

grandfamily : noun. a family in which one or more children live with and are raised by their grandparent or grandparents.

gay marry : verb. to marry a person of the same gender.

polysexual : adjective. noting or relating to a person who is sexually attracted to people of various genders, but not necessarily to people of all genders.

eco-hazardous : adjective. bad or dangerous for the environment.

unsee : verb (used with object). to remove (something seen) from one's memory or conscious awareness; to forget or ignore images or the like.

snite: verb. British. to wipe mucus from (the nose), especially with the finger or thumb.

