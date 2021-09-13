Dick’s, Kohl’s hiring hundreds in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Dick’s Sporting Goods and Kohl’s are the first major retailers to announce big plans for holiday hiring.

They’ll be adding hundreds of seasonal positions in Northeast Ohio.

Dick’s announced Monday that September 15 would be the company’s National Signing Day.

Nationwide the company plans to hire 10,000 people.

They’re adding about 240 people at stores in Northeast Ohio.

Dick’s says they offer competitive pay and offers a 25% discount to employees.

The company will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Click here for openings.

Kohl’s says it will be hiring 90,000 seasonal employees nationally.

The company is hosting two national hiring events from September 16-18 and October 21-23 at all locations.

They say candidates can receive a job offer on the same day of their interview.

Candidates are encouraged to apply ahead of time but can also walk in any store location between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. on those days.

Kohl’s says new employees can receive a bonus of up to $400 for working with the company through the holiday season.

More on how to apply here.