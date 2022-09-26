CLEVELAND (WJW) — With the chilly temps arriving in Northeast Ohio, it might have you looking ahead to the holiday season that’s right around the corner.

Dick’s Sporting Goods agrees and in an effort to prepare for the rush of shoppers, the store has announced it’s hosting their fifth-annual “National Signing Day” on September 28.

This kicks-off to their holiday recruiting efforts to hire up to 9,000 seasonal associates across the nation.

It’s open to applicants in the Cleveland area – Strongsville, Lyndhurst and Mentor – for nearly 200 open seasonal positions.

Dick’s offers their employees competitive pay, optional DailyPay and an associate discount of up to 25% off.

Apply online here, then plan visit your local store on National Signing Day to be interviewed.