(WJW) – Comedy legend Dick Van Dyke may be 97, but he is still picking up new skills.

“My first ukelele lesson,” he shared on social media.

“It’s never too late to start something new,” he posted.

“Where’s the F?” you can hear Van Dyke ask as he tries to find the correct note.

The actor also shared fan messages along with the original clip.

Dick Van Dyke landed the self-titled series “The Dick Van Dyke Show” in 1961.

5 decades later, he competed on The Masked Singer.

“I had never even seen the show when they asked me. So, I checked it out and it looked like a lot of fun. I was positive they wouldn’t be able to guess who I was. And I was right!” he said in an interview with PEOPLE.

He also guest-starred on “Days of Our Lives” this year.

“I have played old men before, but comedy old men. [This is the] first time I have ever just played my 97-year-old self,” Van Dyke said.

Van Dyke turns 98 in December.