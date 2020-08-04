Dick Goddard’s passion for drawing continued during television career

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Before legendary Cleveland meteorologist Dick Goddard got his start in television, he had a different career in mind.

Goddard passed away Tuesday morning at 89.

Goddard graduated from Kent State University in 1960 with dreams of becoming a cartoonist.

“I had my bachelors of fine arts, sent cartoons to Disney in California, that’s where they were only then. I got a very favorable response. C’mon out, we’d like to talk to you. The same week, I had an offer to try TV. Channel 3 KYW gave me a 13-week contract,” Goddard said.

He passed up the opportunity to interview with Walk Disney Studios, but even while working as a weatherman, he continued to use those artistic skills. In the beginning, he used chalk and paint on his weather maps.

His annual calendar and several almanacs contained hundreds of illustrations. In 1998, Goddard wrote a weather guide, which includes cartoons that show his incredible talent and wit.

Not only did Goddard create the Woollybear Festival in Vermilion, but he also designed the yearly sticker worn by hundreds of attendees.

More stories on Dick Goddard here