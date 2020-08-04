Dick Goddard’s most memorable bloopers

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Dick Goddard‘s career spanned five decades and while he was a constant professional, he managed to create a few memorable bloopers.

Whether he was having an awkward encounter at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo or simply giving the forecast, Goddard dealt with these slip-ups with a laugh and a smile. He was often quick with a joke or pun, and didn’t mind poking fun at himself.

He also appeared on “The Big Chuck and Lil’ John Show.”

“Dick was so good in some of the skits, that we continued to use him a lot. He’s in many, many skits. I’d hate to guess how many,” Chuck Schodowski said. “We actually had a Dick Goddard night, where we featured nothing but Dick skits.”

That sense of humor is just one of the reasons of why Northeast Ohioans welcomed Dick Goddard into their homes each evening during his time at FOX 8 News.

More stories on Dick Goddard here