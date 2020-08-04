Dick Goddard’s legacy lives on through Goddard’s Law, animal advocacy

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Dick Goddard‘s kind and gentle spirit was the most evident when he was cuddling a kitten or scratching a pup behind the ears. He often said his goal in life was to help the four-foots.

“At a young age, my parents instilled in me a love and respect for animals,” Goddard said.

Every Friday for nearly 30 years, Goddard featured pets from the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter on FOX 8 News. These segments not only helped these furry friends find forever homes, but reunited lost pets with their families.

In 2015, he started the Dick Goddard APL Telethon. Each year, the event raises more than $130,000 for the animal shelter, which operates solely on donations. Cleveland APL President Sharon Harvey called Goddard a, “Four-legged’s best friend.”

His passion for the four-foots inspired generations of Northeast Ohioans to donate, volunteer and adopt.

“You can’t do enough for those who can’t speak for themselves,” Goddard said.

One of his greatest accomplishments was the passage of House Bill 60, better known as Goddard’s Law. He spent five years lobbying state lawmakers to make the abuse or neglect of companion animals a fifth-degree felony. It was signed into law in 2016.

Thank you, Dick Goddard, for being a voice for the four-foots.

