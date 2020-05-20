1  of  3
Dick Goddard's daughter says prayers are working, he's showing signs of improvement

CLEVELAND (WJW) — FOX 8’s beloved weatherman Dick Goddard is showing signs of improvement, according to the latest update from his daughter Kimberly.

She told us last week that he was very ill and said doctors believed he didn’t have much time left. So we asked all of you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers, and it seems to be working!

Dick has been staying in a medical facility down in Florida where Kimberly lives, but she hopes to have him back home very soon, maybe even by next week.

He has been tested three times for the coronavirus and each time it’s been negative.

Kimberly wants to thank everyone in Northeast Ohio for their continued support. She said it’s been greatly appreciated.

