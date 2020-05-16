1  of  4
Dick Goddard’s daughter gives update on his condition, says he’s awake and stable

Dick Goddard

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The daughter of FOX 8’s legendary weatherman Dick Goddard is giving an update on his condition.

Earlier this week, Kimberly Goddard shared that her dad was very ill and may not have much time left. He is currently in a medical facility in Florida.

Kimberly said on Saturday that he is awake and stable. She hopes to have him home early next week. She also thanked everyone for their support.

We ask that you continue to pray for him and his family during this difficult time.

More on our beloved Dick Goddard, here.

