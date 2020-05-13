Dick Goddard’s daughter asks for prayers for beloved FOX 8 legend

(WJW) — We are asking for prayers for our beloved friend, Dick Goddard.

Earlier today, Dick’s daughter, Kim, informed us that her father is very ill and doctors tell her he may not have much time left.

Dick is currently in a medical facility in Florida.

Kim has been his caretaker for the past several years since Dick’s retirement.

Kim asked that we share this news with all of you who have loved her father throughout his incredible career here at FOX 8.

We will continue to keep you posted on his condition.

