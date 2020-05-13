1  of  4
Breaking News
Dick Goddard’s daughter asks for prayers for beloved FOX 8 legend Coronavirus headlines: Wednesday, May 13 Reopening dates announced for Ohio restaurants, hair salons and barbershops Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Dick Goddard’s daughter asks for prayers for beloved FOX 8 legend

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WJW) — We are asking for prayers for our beloved friend, Dick Goddard.

Earlier today, Dick’s daughter, Kim, informed us that her father is very ill and doctors tell her he may not have much time left.

Dick is currently in a medical facility in Florida.

Kim has been his caretaker for the past several years since Dick’s retirement.

Kim asked that we share this news with all of you who have loved her father throughout his incredible career here at FOX 8.

We will continue to keep you posted on his condition.

More on our beloved Dick Goddard, here.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral