CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Dick Goddard APL Telethon is here.

The event runs today from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

How to help

Starting on Fox 8 News in the morning at 6 a.m., the telethon will run until 6:30 p.m. in an effort to raise funds both on air and online.

You can donate in the following ways:

Text APL to 243725

Call 216-566-PETS (7387)

Online by clicking here

Where donations go

This fundraiser is very important to the mission of the APL as it continues to take on a bigger role in protecting companion animals and serving our community.

From blood transfusions, emergency surgeries, dental work and spay and neuter services, the operating rooms at the APL offices on Wiley Avenue are busy every day.

With your help, they’ll do whatever it takes to give an animal a chance at a good home.

In 2022, more than 15,000 animals passed through the doors of the APL for many different services. Just last year, the APL spayed/neutered almost 11,000 animals, rescued 1,802 animals from cruelty/neglect and spent $20,000 on cat litter and $33,000 on animal food.

Cost for routine care is more than $500 for each animal that comes in the door.

The APL does not get federal funding and has an annual budget of over $10 million.

Discounted adoptions

There is a special $8 adoption fee today for adult cats, dogs and small mammals over the age of five months.

The Cleveland APL is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.