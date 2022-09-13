CLEVELAND (WJW) — If adding a four-legged family member to your home isn’t an option right now, there are other ways you can get involved and help the animals at the Cleveland APL.

The 8th Annual Dick Goddard APL Telethon will take place on Thursday, September 15, 2022 from 6 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. right here at FOX 8.

There are so many ways you can make a difference, whether that is being a financial supporter, becoming a volunteer or adopting a friendly pet.

During the telethon you’ll see the diverse and meaningful work the APL does to rescue, heal, nurture, adopt, and advocate for animals in need.

You’ll also have the opportunity to make a one-time donation or set up a monthly donation to provide ongoing help for the Cleveland APL’s animals. Find out more here.

If you’d like to donate now, you can do so by clicking on the link here. Dick Goddard APL Telethon T-shirts are also available before the event with proceeds benefitting the APL.