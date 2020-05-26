Diapers, essential baby items distributed in Maple Heights Tuesday

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Pregnant with Possibilities Resource Center is distributing essential baby items to families in need Tuesday.

It’s being held in partnership with The Greater Cleveland Diaper Bank, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, and Neighborhood Leadership Institute Health Families.

The event is from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 16004 Broadway Ave. in Maple Heights.

You have to register in advance. You can do that here.

Supplies are limited. Items that will be distributed include diapers, wipes, baby food, and formula.

More information here.