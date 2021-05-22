Diaper prices expected to rise even more this year, as families already hit hard

**Related Video Above: Diapers, essential baby items distributed in Maple Heights earlier this month.**

(WJW) — Disposable paper diapers are going up in cost … again, two major companies recently announced.

Since the pandemic shut things down last year, diaper costs have reportedly gone up about 8.7%, CNN recently found. And now, Kimberly-Clark, maker of Huggies and Pull-Ups, and Proctor & Gamble who makes Pampers and Luvs have said they plan to keep moving those prices up.

Proctor & Gamble announced on an earnings call last month they plan to raise prices even more in September, Business Insider said. Kimberly-Clark meanwhile plans to increase it prices in the mid-to-high-single digits by next month, the Wall Street Journal reported.

All of this news comes as goods of all sorts are raising in price, with shipping and transportation delays leading to supply chain disruptions.

The National Diaper Bank Network has reported that one in three American families struggle with being able to buy diapers for their infants, and during 2020 the organization reportedly gave away about 67% more diapers than the year previously.