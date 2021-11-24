DeWine, Whitmer make ‘friendly’ wager ahead of The Game

COLUMBUS (WJW/AP) — In honor of The Ohio State University taking on University of Michigan in what is known colloquially as The Game, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have entered into a “friendly” wager.

“With so much on the line in this year’s edition of The Game, Fran and I are very excited to see the Buckeyes kick-off on Saturday and continue their great rivalry” DeWine said in a statement.

DeWine is betting some of his wife Fran’s favorite sweet treats, including chocolate-covered pretzels from Cleveland’s own Malley’s, while Whitmer is betting some choice cherry delicacies.

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson, right, celebrates his touchdown against Michigan State with teammate Chris Olave during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor has huge implications. The winner moves on to the Big Ten championship game and stays in contention for the College Football Playoff.

Ohio State has of course won the last eight matchups, and while they’ve looked extremely strong all year, with a record of 10-1, anything can happen when it comes to playing Michigan, also 10-1.

Kickoff starts at noon on FOX.