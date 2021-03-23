DeWine vetoes bill limiting his emergency powers; lawmakers could override

**Gov. Mike DeWine talks about Ohio’s outlook one year into the pandemic in the video above **

COLUMBUS (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoed Senate Bill 22 Tuesday, to the surprise of few.

The proposed bill would limit the power a governor would have to issue health orders during a time of emergency, and instead leave most of the decision making up to the General Assembly.

“Senate Bill 22 jeopardizes the safety of every Ohioan,” DeWine, a Republican, said in a statement. “It goes well beyond the issues that have occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. SB 22 strikes at the heart of local health departments’ ability to move quickly to protect the public from the most serious emergencies Ohio could face.”

Some Republican lawmakers have been concerned over DeWine’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic since last March, arguing certain health orders impinge on people’s freedoms, and a similar bill to SB 22 was vetoed by DeWine last year.

This time around however, lawmakers have said they have enough votes, two-thirds majority, to override the governor’s veto.

