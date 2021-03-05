DeWine to visit vaccination site in East Cleveland day after announcing details on goal to lift all health orders

OHIO (WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine today will visit a COVID-19 vaccination site in East Cleveland.

According to a press release, DeWine will stop at the Salvation Army of East Cleveland in partnership with the Cuyahoga County Board of Health and the city of East Cleveland at 10:15 a.m.

The visit follows DeWine’s announcement Thursday of a target for when life in Ohio can get back to normal.

In a statewide evening address, the governor said when the state reaches 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents for a two-week period, he will drop all state health orders.

He emphasized the fight against the pandemic isn’t over yet.

He said to reach the goal faster, people should get vaccinated and continue to wear a mask and social distance to keep cases down.

He says Ohioans continue to die every day from COVID-19, and he said it’s even more tragic for people to die when the war is almost over.

DeWine said on Feb. 3, Ohio’s case count was 445 cases per 100,000. WEdnesday, that number was 179.