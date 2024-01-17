COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Just over a month after Ohio legalized marijuana, Gov. Mike DeWine plans to push further in a campaign to ban a related product.

The governor scheduled a news conference for 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss “the dangers of intoxicating hemp.” Watch the press conference in the video player above.

During the press conference, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson presented images of THC-infused candies compared to images of actual candy, to make the point that intoxicated hemp products are targeted at children. Wilson also said that he had conducted an experiment to send minors into a local gas station, where they allegedly purchased the products without having their ages checked.

DeWine first brought attention to the issue in early January. While intoxicating hemp can typically refer to a variety of hemp-related products, he specifically mentioned Delta-8, which is one of the more commonly known options. The products are currently legal due to a loophole in the 2018 farm bill despite causing marijuana-like effects — intoxicating hemp is defined as having a high-inducing active ingredient derived or processed from hemp.

In DeWine’s first public comments about intoxicating hemp, he claimed that children as young as 12, 13 and 14 years old can buy the products and that they are hallucinogenic. However, the owner of Columbus Botanical Depot challenged those claims as false.

DeWine said in early January that State Sen. Stephen Huffman is currently drafting a bill to address intoxicating hemp.