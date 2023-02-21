(WJW) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will be back in East Palestine on Tuesday along with state and federal officials in the aftermath of the train derailment on Feb. 3.

They are expected to give an update on the clean up work at the site of the Norfolk Southern train derailment. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is also set to join DeWine.

Representatives with the EPA are planning to lay out additional measures to hold Norfolk Southern accountable.

The visit comes as the Ohio Department of Health is opening a health assessment clinic Tuesday at noon.

In addition to nurses, mental health specialists and a toxicologists will be available to help residents in the area.

The health clinic will be located at the First Church of Christ on West Martin Street along with a mobile unit in the parking lot and expected to be open for several weeks.