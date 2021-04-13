DeWine advises vaccine providers to pause use of Johnson & Johnson shot after blood clot reports

OHIO (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine and state health officials are advising all vaccine providers in Ohio to temporarily pause using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after a recommendation by federal health officials.

Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control advised pausing the use of the vaccine after an “extremely rare blood-clotting events of six people in the U.S. after receiving the vaccine.”

We are advising all Ohio vaccine providers to temporarily pause using the Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine.



“Officials with the Ohio Department of Health are following this situation closely,” according to a press release from DeWine’s office.

According to the FDA, about seven million people in the United States have gotten the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Officials are reviewing data involving six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in six individuals after receiving the vaccine. All six were women, between the ages of 18 and 48. One of the women died.

CDC and FDA reviewing data involving six reported U.S. cases of a rare type of blood clot in individuals after receiving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC will meet Wednesday to further review the cases. The FDA will review that analysis.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause,” according to the FDA. “This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”