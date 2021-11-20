DeWine signs bill to establish new Ohio congressional districts

This screenshot of an interactive map shows the congressional map proposed by Ohio Senate Republicans in Senate Bill 258. (Ben Orner/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today signed a bill recently passed in the Ohio House to establish new congressional districts following the 2020 census.

Governor DeWine says that compared to other proposals from both Ohio House and Senate, both Republican and Democrat, the map of the new districts in Senate Bill 258 make the most progress to produce a fair, compact and competitive map.

“The SB 258 map has fewer county splits and city splits than these recent proposals and the current congressional map,” DeWine said in a press release about the bill’s passage.

He went on to explain that the map keeps Lucas and Stark counties, as well as the Mahoning Valley, whole within single congressional districts for the first time in decades.

He says it also keeps the cities of Akron, Canton, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton, and Toledo all whole within the same congressional map for the first time since the 1840s.

Democrats, voting-rights groups and scholars say the map is gerrymandered.

.@EmiliaSykesOH issued a statement yesterday and a veto letter to the governor on the gerrymandered Republican congressional map. To read more: https://t.co/Z4wa3kL0T1 pic.twitter.com/iCQudQ1Smk — Ohio House Dems (@OHHouseDems) November 19, 2021